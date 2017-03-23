'Grey's Anatomy' season 13 episode 17 spoilers: Diane goes back to Seattle; Amelia, Owen hash out their problems

A familiar face returns in the upcoming episode of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" season 13.

Titled "'Till I Hear It from You," this week's episode will see Diane (guest star LaTanya Richardson Jackson) come back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. According to the official synopsis, Diane, the adoptive mother of Maggie (Kelly McCreary) heads to Seattle once again. However, Maggie still does not know why Diane is there. Meanwhile, Miranda (Chandra Wilson) tries to resolve her relationship issues with Richard (James Pickens Jr.). Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) are assigned to work on a trauma case together, and they will take it as an opportunity to hash out their problems.

Diane's last appearance in the current season was in episode 12, when she went to the hospital to get a strange rash checked. Jackson (Jesse Williams) was the one who examined her rash. It turns out she has inflammatory breast cancer. Maggie did not have a good relationship with her adoptive mother, so Diane asked Jackson to help her tell Maggie about her health condition. While at Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) house, Maggie asked Diane to leave because she was not yet ready to be with her again. She then went back to Hawaii and was never able to tell Maggie about her cancer.

With Diane coming back to be in Maggie's life again, there are speculations that the Grey Sloan doctor will finally know her mother's condition. It might also change how she feels about Diane.

Meanwhile, spoiler reports note that Amelia and Owen's effort to fix their issues will lead to a big, heated argument. Fans can expect more emotional scenes featuring the two characters, as they do everything they can to save their relationship. As for Miranda and Richard, the former will make a move to win the latter's trust back. It remains to be seen whether Richard will agree to put their fighting to rest.

The 13th season of "Grey's Anatomy" airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.