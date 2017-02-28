Grey's Anatomy season 13 episode 15 spoilers: 'Civil War' focuses on tangled love between Meredith and Nathan

There's lots of drama in store for fans of "Grey's Anatomy" when season 13 episode 15 airs this week, and some of that drama will involve Meredith's love life.

In the next episode, entitled "Civil War," Meredith is getting back into the swing of her duties and life at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital following her suspension for refusing to work with Eliza.

And her good friend Alex is also back on the scene and he's not feeling so good about what he can see brewing between Meredith and cardiothoracic surgeon Nathan.

Love is in the air but Alex is concerned it might not go where Meredith really wants it to. Up until now, the pair have really just been friends with benefits, but Alex thinks that Meredith at least is hoping it will turn into more than that.

In a promo for the next episode, he puts it to Meredith straight, that she wants to go to the next level with Nathan.

She insists she doesn't, but it seems like his straight-talking does get her doing some serious reflection on her relationship with Nathan and what she really wants out of it.

In the promo, Meredith and Nathan come face to face. But rather than cooling things down, Meredith seems to do the opposite and dangle a big carrot in Nathan's face, telling him what he should do if he wants to "get anywhere with her."

Nathan interprets this to mean that "there is still more to get with" Meredith.

So it appears that these two may be about to go from friends with benefits to perhaps a proper relationship with each other, regardless of Alex's reservations about the whole thing.

It remains to be seen whether Alex's feelings on the matter lead to all-out conflict with Meredith and a strain on their friendship.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 13, episode 15 will airThursday, March 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

