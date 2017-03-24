'Gravity Rush 2' news: Latest free DLC starring Raven now open to all players

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Players can now take on the role of Raven in the latest free downloadable content (DLC) for "Gravity Rush 2."

Since the release of "Gravity Rush 2" has been delayed, developers SIE Japan Studio and Project Siren previously promised that they will give away all premium DLCs free for everyone. Some expected that the DLCs will be watered down, while others initially believed the developers will fail to deliver their promise.

Neither turned out to be true, as players can now download "The Ark of Time: Raven's Choice" for free from the PlayStation Store. In this story add-on, players must lead Raven in her greatest fight ever. Raven returns to her past to fight with the impossible while she discovers new gravity-shifting abilities.

"This free DLC features a brand new story for Gravity Rush 2 focusing on Kat's partner, Raven. Alone, Raven must battle to save the Lost Children who were left trapped inside the Ark at the end of the first Gravity Rush," reads the DLC's official description.

The main game only allows players to control Kat, the Gravity Queen, as she masters the three types of gravity manipulation. Now that players can try out the game with Raven at the forefront, it will offer an interesting twist to the story as the character shows off her own unique gravitational powers.

It was announced last month that Kat will also be getting a collaboration costume of 2B from the new game "NieR: Automata." A release date and an image showing the new item are yet to be revealed.

Released in January, "Gravity Rush 2" has received glowing reviews from the gaming community due to its intricate storyline, fluid control, and quick humor. During its launch week, the game was ranked as the best-selling title in Japan with over 74,000 copies sold all over the country.

Developed by SIE Japan Studio and Project Siren, "Gravity Rush 2" is exclusively available to PlayStation 4.