'Gotham' Season 3 News: 'Game of Thrones' Actor Alexander Siddig Lands Role as Ra's Al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul is heading to "Gotham" when season 3 returns to the telly next month.

"Game of Thrones" actor Alexander Siddig has been tapped to play the League of Shadows' leader on the Fox crime drama. The arrival of Ra's was already hinted in the first half of season 3 when Bruce (David Mazouz) discovered that he is the one controlling the Court of Owls. Aside from being the head of an international crime organization, the mysterious Ra's al Ghul is known for being deceptive and scheming plans against his adversaries. Once he arrives in Gotham, he will become one of Bruce's most dangerous enemies.

Ra's al Ghul first appeared in the Batman #232 comics in the early '70s. The character was famously portrayed by Liam Neeson in Christopher Nolan's "Batman" trilogy and has been recently played by Matt Nable (2014-2015) for The CW's "Arrow." Siddig's casting marks a rare instance where two different actors from two different networks will play one role within a short amount of time. Siddig's other notable credits include "Peaky Blinders," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "24."

The latest episode of season 3 saw Jim fighting against Jerome. During the blackout, the GCPD had to contain the riots committed by Jerome's followers and other Gotham citizens. Jerome tried to execute Bruce in front of his followers but thanks to Jim and the GCPD Strike Force, the future Dark Knight's life was spared. Order was restored to the city when Jim successfully defeated Jerome.

Elsewhere in the hour, it was revealed that Nygma tricked Penguin to make him realize he is incapable of feeling love. Although Penguin managed to prove that Nygma wasn't right, the latter still shot the former and dropped him into Gotham Harbor. The episode ended in Jim's reunion with his uncle Frank, a secret member of the Court of Owls.

The 3rd season of "Gotham" returns Monday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.