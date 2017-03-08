Google Pixel 2 release date rumors: Google insider promises 'premium device'; tech giant dropping headphone jack?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It looks like Google might be following the way of Apple and ditching the audio jack from its new smartphone, the Pixel 2, if latest reports are to be believed.

Tech fans will remember that Apple launched the iPhone 7 last year minus the headphone jack and Motorola was quick to follow with the Moto Z device.

Now, according to rumors at 9to5Google, Google is getting in on the game by prepping the Google Pixel 2 for release without the 3.5mm jack too.

Such a change would really set it apart from the original Google Pixel smartphone that has the audio port.

9to5Google grounds the rumors in an "internal Google document" that apparently detailed the planned change and if they turn out to be true, that would represent a significant departure from other Android devices on the market that have largely retained the headphone jack for now.

Whatever it decides to do, Google is coming out with fighting talk. In an interview with AndroidPIT, Google's senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh, teased a high spec device in line with the original Pixel handset, while also confirming that it would be releasing this year.

"Pixel stays premium," said Osterloh. "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

He didn't shed more light on the exact specifications that will be on offer when the Pixel 2 comes out, but we can expect them to be high end given that the original Pixel smartphone retailed with a $650 price tag. The all-important camera on that model was 12.3mp, so we can expect that grade of camera in the new Pixel 2 as an absolute minimum, but it wouldn't be surprising if Google bumped it up.

While there have been no official updates from Google on the specs, there are rumors that tests have been done on various chipsets, including the Snapdragon 83X and Intel chips.

Tech Times reports that the Google Pixel 2 is all set for release in late 2017 so we'll have to wait a little more before we get some concrete details from Google about what exactly the Pixel 2 will feature.