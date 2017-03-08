News Briefs

#InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
Don't Talk About Christian Persecution, Sudan Warns Pastors
How To Make Britain (Really) Great Again – And America Too
Budget 2017: Church Calls For 'Healing' And Warns Poorest Are Hit Hardest By Benefits Freeze And ...
Son Of Boxing Champ Muhammad Ali Invites Donald Trump To 'Step Into The Ring' For Religious Freedom ...
Catholic Church Moves To Give Women A Stronger Voice On International Women's Day
Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
Trump: Planned Parenthood Can Have Federal Funding, If It Stops Doing Abortions
Women In Sheffield Mark International Women's Day With Humorous Protest At Their New Bishop
Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church

Google Pixel 2 release date rumors: Google insider promises 'premium device'; tech giant dropping headphone jack?

Charlene Mason

A promo photo for Google Pixel phone.Google

It looks like Google might be following the way of Apple and ditching the audio jack from its new smartphone, the Pixel 2, if latest reports are to be believed.

Tech fans will remember that Apple launched the iPhone 7 last year minus the headphone jack and Motorola was quick to follow with the Moto Z device.

Now, according to rumors at 9to5Google, Google is getting in on the game by prepping the Google Pixel 2 for release without the 3.5mm jack too.  

Such a change would really set it apart from the original Google Pixel smartphone that has the audio port. 

9to5Google grounds the rumors in an "internal Google document" that apparently detailed the planned change and if they turn out to be true, that would represent a significant departure from other Android devices on the market that have largely retained the headphone jack for now. 

Advertisement

Whatever it decides to do, Google is coming out with fighting talk.  In an interview with AndroidPIT, Google's senior vice president of hardware, Rick Osterloh, teased a high spec device in line with the original Pixel handset, while also confirming that it would be releasing this year. 

"Pixel stays premium," said Osterloh. "You can count on a successor this year, even if you don't hear a date from me now."

He didn't shed more light on the exact specifications that will be on offer when the Pixel 2 comes out, but we can expect them to be high end given that the original Pixel smartphone retailed with a $650 price tag.  The all-important camera on that model was 12.3mp, so we can expect that grade of camera in the new Pixel 2 as an absolute minimum, but it wouldn't be surprising if Google bumped it up.

While there have been no official updates from Google on the specs, there are rumors that tests have been done on various chipsets, including the Snapdragon 83X and Intel chips.

Tech Times reports that the Google Pixel 2 is all set for release in late 2017 so we'll have to wait a little more before we get some concrete details from Google about what exactly the Pixel 2 will feature.

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY