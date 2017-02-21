God's Surprise: Woman Goes To Check On Pregnant Labrador, Finds A Green Puppy

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A Labrador gives birth to a green puppy who is now named Fifi after Princess Fiona from Shrek. (Video Screenshot/Inside Edition)

God never fails to inspire awe on people with His immense creative power, having made all things in this world and beyond—from the smallest to the biggest that the human mind can fathom—with amazing designs and in perfect balance and harmony.

Such amazing creations sometimes perplex people. This was what happened when a puppy from Chorley, Manchester was recently born with a unique greenish hue. A green dog? How can that be?

Elaine Cooper got the shock of her life when she checked in on her two-year-old pregnant Labrador Retriever named Milly. She discovered that her dog had already given birth to five puppies. Four of them had a perfectly normal golden hue coat. But what truly surprised Cooper was the sight of one puppy having a green fur.

"We'd never heard of it before and couldn't believe our eyes," Cooper told Inside Edition. "We thought it was a black labrador at first when it was in the sack. Then when she licked the placenta off, the pup looked emerald green."

Cooper decided to name the green puppy Fifi after the fictional character Princess Fiona from Shrek. Fifi is the only female in the pack, and she is also the smallest.

Advertisement

"At first, her brothers beat her to the milk, but she's bossing them around now," Cooper jokingly said.

Fifi's green tint has slowly been fading as the days pass, and it's now a pale green ever since they cleaned her off. The Cooper family expects that in the next few weeks, Fifi will start looking more like her brothers Gizmo, Ghost, Bear and Rover.

"They're all doing excellent," she said.

Meanwhile, Cooper told SWNS that Fifi is not the first puppy to be born green, and there had actually been two other cases in the world about coloured puppies. She explained that Fifi's green tinge is due to overexposure to a substance called biliverdin, which can be found in the placenta.

Cooper said they are going to sell all of the puppies once they are old enough, but they are surely going to miss Fifi. "The colour's faded now and she's doing well even though she was the smallest of the litter. She's so sweet," she said.