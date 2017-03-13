'God's Amazing Provision': Big Daddy Weave's Jason Weaver Walks For First Time Since Amputation Of Both Feet

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jason Weaver is seen standing up in his "check sockets" in this photo posted on Feb. 14, 2017 at the Pray for Jay Facebook page. (Facebook/Pray for Jay)

A year after losing both feet, Big Daddy Weave's Jason Weaver is walking again.

Members of the contemporary Christian band posted a video of Jason standing up and walking down a path using a walker on their Facebook page on March 8.

"On May 31, 2016, Jay left our house on a stretcher headed to the hospital. Today, March 6, 2017, Jay walked into our house! Thank you for your continued prayers and support," reads the video caption, which was reposted from the Pray for Jay Facebook page.

Jason's Facebook prayer page updated fans on the Christian band member's condition, pointing out "another testament to God's amazing provision" as the doctor only had to make one "easy fix" adjustment to his "check sockets" on the knee area. The page showed a photo of Jason standing up in his "check sockets."

"We can't say thank you enough for your prayers and support!" the update read.

Doctors were forced to amputate Jason's feet in June 2016 due to infection made worse by his diabetes which severely weakened his body's immune system and ability to fight off the infection.

Mike Weaver, lead vocals of Big Daddy Weave and Jason's older brother, earlier thanked all those who have been supporting and praying for his brother and his family.

"In this season of difficulty and battle, we have been blown away by the support and prayers of so many," Mike said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

"Please continue to pray for Jay, his family and all treating him. We're trusting God that you will see him at a Big Daddy Weave show very soon," Mike added.

Mike said he is optimistic that his brother will be able to rejoin the band again.

"Yes, we are really confident that that's the case. And whether it's immediately, like in a wheelchair kind of setup or in the future with a prosthetic, I'm so confident of that, and I know that he'll do that," Mike told The Christian Post.

In August 2016, Jason joined the band on stage during the Christian Music Broadcasters Momentum Conference to receive the Rich Mullins Impact Award.

Aside from Mike and Jason (bass, vocals), the other members of Big Daddy Weave are Jeremy Redmon (guitar, vocals), Joe Shirk (saxophone, keys, vocals) and Brian Beihl (drums).

The band says fans and supporters can see Jason's progress at the Pray for Jay on Facebook. They can also contribute toward his medical expenses at YouCaring Pray for Jay.