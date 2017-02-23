'God Told Me To Give You $100': Wal-Mart Cashier Stuns Family By Paying For Their Groceries

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Shaminique Dasant (left) with Ashley Jordan at the Wal-Mart branch in Columbia, South Carolina. (Facebook/Ashley Jordan)

God indeed is everywhere, apparently even in the checkout counter of a supermarket.

Shaminique Dasant, a cashier at a Wal-Mart branch in Columbia, South Carolina, said God appeared to have whispered in her ear, "Give her a $100 dollars," to a customer who seemed at a loss on how she could pay for her groceries with the limited money she had in her wallet, according to FaithWire.

Ashley Jordan, the customer, was with her husband, Michael, and their crying one-year-old baby when they pushed their two carts full of groceries in the checkout counter.

In a Facebook post, Jordan wrote they "literally dread going to Walmart and buying groceries period because my husband's whole check goes to food for our family."

But that particular day turned out to be different.

Jordan noted that cashiers don't usually talk much to their customers, but Dasant was "very friendly," even bantering that they must have a big family with the groceries they're buying.

Dasant, for her part, told the CBS-affiliated television station WLTX that a voice inside inspired her to help the family standing in front of her.

"As we're scanning and scanning, she got in front of me and it's like I saw a different face on her," Dasant said. "And I just had like a little man on my shoulder that was like, 'Give her a $100 dollars. Give her $100 dollars.'"

Jordan said she was checking her wallet, trying to count all of her money, when Dasant told her, "You guys look like you need a blessing tonight."

Then, Dasant slid her own credit card, and told Jordan, "God told me to give you $100."

Jordan was at a loss for words for the random act of kindness she received from the cashier.

"This sweet woman whom I never met in my life paid for half of my groceries! I was in complete shock because I never expected anything like that to ever happen," she said.

Jordan asked for a photo of them together before they left the store, Dasant said. That photo, along with Jordan's account of Dasant's act of kindness, has gone viral – with more than 35,000 reactions and 8,000 shares as of Thursday.