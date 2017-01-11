'God Is Love': Casey Affleck Echoes Denzel Washington's Words During Golden Globes Award Acceptance Speech

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Casey Affleck arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Jan. 8, 2017. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

Casey Affleck was honoured during the 2017 Golden Globe Awards after he took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in "Manchester By the Sea."

He began his acceptance speech by talking about director Kenneth Lonergan, according to The Christian Post. "I don't have enough time to say what I want to say about Kenny. So suffice to say, I love you, you're beautiful, you're a treasure to all of us, to people who like movies and work in movies and this is all because of you," he said.

Affleck also gushed about his co-star Michelle Williams and called her "perfect." As for the film's producer, Matt Damon, he said that the "Bourne Legacy" star passed on the starring role to produce the film. But after his win, Affleck said Damon probably won't do the same thing again.

"I suspect you won't be passing on any more movies in the future when I might be anywhere nearby. I'll take this one," Affleck joked.

The actor then proceeded to talk about the importance of family, then ended his speech by quoting one of the actors he was up against — Denzel Washington, who was nominated for "Fences."

"I remember years ago, Denzel Washington was on stage, and he got up here and said, 'God is love,' and well, I agree, I guess. Thank you, Denzel," Affleck said.

As the cameras panned to Washington, he was seen giving Affleck the thumb's up.

Earlier, Washington told Bishop T.D. Jakes in his talk show that he's going to dedicate his life now to serving God. "I'm in the service business now, I'm fine. I've done well," Washington said. "I don't need any watches and all of that. So I'm here to serve God, here to serve my family."