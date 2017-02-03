God Is Just: 3 Things God Will Avenge

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Bible says our God is just and that He is the avenger to whom we should entrust the injustices done to us. In Romans 12:17-19 the apostle Paul tells us,

"Repay no one evil for evil. Commend what is honest in the sight of all men. If it is possible, as much as it depends on you, live peaceably with all men. Beloved, do not avenge yourselves, but rather give place to God's wrath, for it is written: 'Vengeance is Mine. I will repay,' says the Lord." (MEV)

This passage comforts us with the truth that God will be the one exacting vengeance for all the wrongs we have received. This entails, however, that we totally forgive our offender, release the offence we received unto God, and strive to live a life that glorifies Him by exhibiting Christ-like love and character.

God Sees Injustice

Friends, have you been treated unjustly and are tempted to retaliate? I urge you not to take revenge, for God promised to bring you justice. He saw what happened to you, heard what was spoken to you, and knows what is the best way to deal justice on your behalf. Psalm 94 promises us,

"He who made the ear, shall He not hear? He who formed the eye, shall He not see? He who chastises the nations, shall He not correct? He teaches people knowledge! The Lord, He knows the thoughts of people, that they are a breath."

You see, dear reader, no matter what was done to you, God knows it and will not rest until justice is served according to Him.

Things God Will Avenge

To encourage you to put your trust in God and strive to be Christ-like in heart and mind, know that God sees these wrongdoings and will avenge those who are victims.

1. Injustice

"Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side— leaders whose decrees permit injustice? They gang up against the righteous and condemn the innocent to death. But the Lord is my fortress; my God is the mighty rock where I hide. God will turn the sins of evil people back on them. He will destroy them for their sins. The Lord our God will destroy them." (Psalm 94:20-23 NLT)

Scary but it's true. God does not like injustice and will fight against it.

2. Unpaid Wages

"Come now, you rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you ... Indeed the wages that you kept back by fraud from the laborers who harvested your fields are crying, and the cries of those who harvested have entered into the ears of the Lord of Hosts." (James 5:1,4 MEV)

Unpaid wages and dues do not escape the eyes and ears of God. If you've experienced being denied of what wage or salary that is due to you, God will fight for you. The Lord Jesus Himself said that we should give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar, and to God what belongs to God (see Matthew 22:21). We should give to whom it is due.

3. Stopping You From Approaching God

Oh yes, this happens! When a person leads another to sin or simply hinders one from approaching God, he elicits a response from God. We find two accounts of this:

First, through offense or temptation:

"But whoever misleads one of these little ones who believe in Me, it would be better for him to have a millstone hung about his neck and to be drowned in the depth of the sea." (Matthew 18:6 MEV)

Second, by hindering or discouraging another from approaching God: