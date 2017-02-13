God Enjoys Blessing Your Marriage – Do You?

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

God loves to bless marriages. Having instituted and created marriage and gave it a purpose, God loves to bless married couples who acknowledge and honour Him in their marriage relationship. Would you want your marriage to be blessed by God?

I am reminded of a lovely scene in the Bible where God blessed a wedding ceremony. I'm pretty sure you've heard of it: the wedding in Cana of Galilee, where Christ was present.

The story, as seen in John 2:1-12, gives to us simple points that we can follow if we want our marriages to be blessed by the Lord.

1. Commit To Be Faithful To And Love Your Spouse

"On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee..." (John 2:1)

Have you noticed that the groom's and the bride's names weren't even mentioned in the story? I don't know who the man and the woman were, but I know they were being wed at that time. In other words, they were getting married and making the commitment to love each other in front of God.

Marriage is a serious commitment to forsake all others and prioritise your spouse, even above yourself. This means husbands must desire to love their wives as Christ loved the church, and wives must submit to their husbands the same way the church submits to Christ (see Ephesians 5:21-33).

Another thing, spouses must decide to love each other exclusively and faithfully, never giving room for things that shouldn't be in marriage:

"Marriage is to be honored among everyone, and the bed undefiled. But God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4)

All couples who want to have their relationships blessed should do it right. The man and the woman in that wedding did it right: by marrying each other.

2. You Need To Ask God To Be There

"Both Jesus and His disciples were invited to the wedding." (John 2:2)

Let me tell you a secret: Ask God to bless you. Simple as that. You need to invite God to your marriage relationship with your spouse! If you don't surrender your marriage and lay it open before the Lord, you are stopping Him from blessing you.

Pray to God to bless your marriage. Ask fellow Christ-followers to pray for your marriage. Allow them to bless your marriage.

3. Obey God's Word

"His mother said to the servants, 'Whatever He says to you, do it.'" (John 2:6)

Lastly, obey God's Word. Whatever God tells you or commands you to do according to His Word, do it obediently. The Lord Jesus made a really great and priceless promise to those who obey His commands:

"If a man loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and We will come to him, and make Our home with him." (see John 14:23)

Be Blessed

Marriage is a wonderful thing that God gave. It's a blessing that brings with it great joy when done according to God's idea. Celebrate the spouse God gave you, the lifelong companionship that you and your spouse have in your hands, and the goodness of God that is available to you for your marriage.