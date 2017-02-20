God Answers Prayer: Firefighter Gets To Adopt Baby Girl He Delivered Aboard Ambulance During Emergency

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Marc Hadden with his adopted daughter Gracie. (Family photo)

God indeed is a benevolent God who answers the prayer of His people when He deems it right.

That must have been the thought of a firefighter from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina who received grace in the form of a little girl that all of a sudden became part of his family. He and his wife even named the baby "Gracie."

God sent His grace about five years ago—on Nov. 14, 2011. That was the day when Marc Hadden, a member of the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, received an emergency call about a woman who was experiencing severe abdominal pain. When Hadden and another firefighter arrived at the scene they realised that the woman was in labour, CNN reported.

Hadden and his partner then found out that the woman was about to give birth. "We had no time to prepare. Before we could do anything — we hadn't even cut her clothes — Gracie came right out. Immediately she was handed to me," he told Today.

"We went from caring for one patient to two: the woman and the baby," CNN quoted Hadden as saying.

After taking the mother and her child to a hospital, Hadden found out that the unidentified mother was homeless and wanted to give the child up for adoption.

Hadden thought the timing was perfect. He and his wife had long prayed to adopt a baby girl. They already had two sons. "We wanted to adopt because we were unable to have more kids. We always dreamed of adopting a little girl," he said.

Two days later, the Hadden couple took the baby girl home from the hospital and named her Gracie.

"To see my wife's face light up when we brought Gracie home. I can't even begin to tell you. ..." Hadden told CNN.

Gracie is now a healthy five-year-old girl who's into sports, specifically gymnastics and soccer.

Her older brothers Will, 14, and Parker, 12, treat her lovingly as their baby sister.

The Haddens are not keeping any secrets from Gracie. "She knows the entire story, but we know we'll have to reinforce it as she becomes older and becomes more cognizant of everything around her," Hadden said.

"She's a special person," he said. "We know it and she knows it."