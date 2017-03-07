'Girl Meets World' Season 4 Renewed or Cancelled Latest News: It's a 'No' for Netflix

After Disney announced that "Girl Meets World" has been cancelled and won't be returning for season 4, fans started campaigns for platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Studios to pick up the series. However, despite the fans' hope that streaming giant Netflix will save the show, they have reportedly refused to pick up the "Boy Meets World" spin-off.

Netflix has allegedly refused to air the sitcom despite the fans' efforts to convince them through social media. The reason behind the refusal is still unknown.

The Outstanding Children's Program for Primetime Emmy nominee was officially axed by Disney in January. Rumor has it that the reason behind the cancellation is the show's shift to a more mature direction, which may not incline with the standards of the child-friendly network. However, there has yet to be any word from Disney regarding this issue.

According to showrunner Michael Jacobs, he and his team are in talks with other networks regarding the renewal of the show. Hulu and Amazon Studios, which fans wish would give the sitcom a chance, have not yet made a statement if they're willing to air "Girl Meets World" season 4 on their platforms.

Jacobs didn't seem content with having only three seasons of "Girl Meets World." He wanted to do another season as he still has more plans for the story and the characters. "I don't think 'Girl' should have been cancelled. We signed to do four seasons. I thought we would be able to tell stories through four seasons. That's the way we set it up. It was going to be a remarkable final year. But I understand, things end," Jacobs said, according to The Wrap.

Meanwhile, the show is currently nominated for "Favorite TV Show – Kids' Show" in the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards this year, even though it has already ended. Can winning the award on March 11 land the sitcom a renewal for its fourth season?

"Girl Meets World" starred Rowan Blanchard, Sabrina Carpenter, Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel, and many more.