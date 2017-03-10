Girl, 14, Miraculously Survives Gunshot To The Head 'Through The Blessings Of Our Father In Heaven'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Deserae Turner is still fighting hard to stay alive, according to her family. (GoFundMe)

A 14-year-old girl has survived a gunshot wound in the head, a miracle that her family attributed to "the blessings of our Father in heaven."

Deserae Turner of Cache county, Utah was shot in the back of the head and left for dead in a canal after being robbed by two 16-year-old boys on Feb. 16, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

On Tuesday, her family said Deserae is still fighting hard to stay alive but that she has made progress and has been moved to the neuro trauma unit of Primary Children's Hospital, according to ABC 4 Utah. She is to undergo another surgery and will need to go through extensive rehabilitation, her family said.

"Through the blessings of our Father in heaven, Deserae is still with us and has made progress," the family said in a statement. "We are so thankful for the hospital staff that has worked every minute of the last 19 days to keep Des alive and healing. Des is fighting so hard and we are grateful for the many small miracles along the way."

The family also expressed thanks to those who have been praying for Deserae. "We would like to thank our community and people all over the world for their prayers, love and support. We ask that you please continue to pray for her, our family and the other families associated with this tragedy," the family said.

Two 16-year-old boys who allegedly attacked Deserae were reportedly charged with one count each of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, and four counts each of second-degree felony obstructing justice.

After the shooting, the boys allegedly took Deserae's backpack, mobile phone and iPod, along with money from her purse.

One of the teens was reported to have written an apology to Deserae's parents, saying he was "so so so sorry."

People have reached out to the family from across the nation with prayers and financial donations, according to fundraiser coordinator Scott McCune as reported by KUTV.

He said the family's neighbours have donated money to help pay for Deserae's medical bills in addition to raising money through a Go Fund Me account, which has so far received over $49,700 in donations out of its $75K goal.