Entertainment

#InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
Don't Talk About Christian Persecution, Sudan Warns Pastors
How To Make Britain (Really) Great Again – And America Too
Budget 2017: Church Calls For 'Healing' And Warns Poorest Are Hit Hardest By Benefits Freeze And ...
Son Of Boxing Champ Muhammad Ali Invites Donald Trump To 'Step Into The Ring' For Religious Freedom ...
Catholic Church Moves To Give Women A Stronger Voice On International Women's Day
Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
Trump: Planned Parenthood Can Have Federal Funding, If It Stops Doing Abortions
Women In Sheffield Mark International Women's Day With Humorous Protest At Their New Bishop
Powerful Witness From Megan Phelps-Roper On Why She Left Westboro Baptist Church

'Gilmore Girls' Revival News: Netflix in Early Talks to Continue Series With More New Episodes

Sheanne Aguila

Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) in "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" promo stillNetflix

After a successful reboot from Netflix last year, it seems that fans haven't seen the last of "Gilmore Girls."

According to reports, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K. Press Association that the streaming service was impressed with the "Gilmore Girls" revival's success. Given how the show was positively received by fans, the company is reportedly planning to bring it back to the small screen in the near future.

"The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that," he said, according to the outlet.

The Netflix exec stressed the discussions are "very preliminary" but the actors have previously expressed interest in doing another set of episodes for the series.

Debuted in October 2000, "Gilmore Girls" ran for seven seasons and eventually ended its run May 15, 2007. The show made a comeback last year with Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," focusing on the characters nearly a decade after the original program's finale. The reboot featured four 90-minute episodes that follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) through four seasons of change in their lives.

Advertisement

As BBC points out, an obvious reason to make further episodes of the hit dramedy is that the last episode left off on a huge cliffhanger. "A Year in the Life" concluded with Rory telling Lorelai she's pregnant, which opens up a lot of storyline possibilities for new episodes.

It will also be a treat for fans to see their beloved characters in a new light — with Rory as a mother and Lorelai as a grandmother. Provided the original writers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are still helming the series, fans can rest easy knowing that any new episodes coming in the future will continue to be in safe hands.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY