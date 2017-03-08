'Gilmore Girls' Revival News: Netflix in Early Talks to Continue Series With More New Episodes

After a successful reboot from Netflix last year, it seems that fans haven't seen the last of "Gilmore Girls."

According to reports, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told the U.K. Press Association that the streaming service was impressed with the "Gilmore Girls" revival's success. Given how the show was positively received by fans, the company is reportedly planning to bring it back to the small screen in the near future.

"The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that," he said, according to the outlet.

The Netflix exec stressed the discussions are "very preliminary" but the actors have previously expressed interest in doing another set of episodes for the series.

Debuted in October 2000, "Gilmore Girls" ran for seven seasons and eventually ended its run May 15, 2007. The show made a comeback last year with Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," focusing on the characters nearly a decade after the original program's finale. The reboot featured four 90-minute episodes that follows Lorelai (Lauren Graham), Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop) through four seasons of change in their lives.



As BBC points out, an obvious reason to make further episodes of the hit dramedy is that the last episode left off on a huge cliffhanger. "A Year in the Life" concluded with Rory telling Lorelai she's pregnant, which opens up a lot of storyline possibilities for new episodes.

It will also be a treat for fans to see their beloved characters in a new light — with Rory as a mother and Lorelai as a grandmother. Provided the original writers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino are still helming the series, fans can rest easy knowing that any new episodes coming in the future will continue to be in safe hands.