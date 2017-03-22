Entertainment

'Ghost in the Shell' updates: Live adaptation hits cinemas on March 31

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Screenshot of "Ghost in the Shell" 2017 official trailer.YouTube/ Paramount Pictures

In just a few days, the Japanese manga live adaptation "Ghost in the Shell" will be in cinemas. As the premiere date approaches, more and more teasers and sneak peeks are dropped about the film.

On its official Twitter page, small details are hinted about the characters and the story almost every day. One recent post shows a photo of Kuze (Michael Pitt), the villain in "Ghost in the Shell." Earlier this month, the same page also shared a photo of The Major (Scarlett Johansson), the main character in the live adaptation.

Kuze in "Ghost in the Shell."Twitter/Paramount Pictures

"Ghost in the Shell" follows the story of The Major somewhere in the future. After a terrible crash, the protagonist becomes a cyber-enhanced human being, which is the first of its kind. She becomes a programmed soldier whose mission is to help the world by eradicating the criminals. The Major also has the unique power to stop the terrorists from hacking and controlling other people's minds.

However, as she faces her greatest enemy, she finds out the truth about herself. The Major learns that her entire identity is a lie. She learns that her life was stolen and was not redeemed, as she was initially made to believe.

With this, everything will change as she now comes with a new mission to discover everything about her past, including the people who did the experiment on her. The Major will do everything in order to stop the same people or group to do the same cyber-enhancement to other people.

Advertisement

The American science-fiction and crime drama film was adapted from the Japanese of the same title. The film met mixed reactions with some being excited, while others criticizing why the protagonist is of Caucasian race. Nonetheless, on Rotten Tomatoes, about 97 percent of users (more than 21,000 samples) are interested in seeing it as of this writing.

"Ghost in the Shell" will hit the big screen on March 31.

