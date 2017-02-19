Gangsters Set Fire To Christians' Van But Leave Bibles Intact, Then Find Same Bibles Again In Prison, Leading Them To Christ

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Inmates reading the Bible. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

What they removed from the stolen vehicle they later burned eventually saved their lives, as God must have planned it.

Two armed men attacked a team of Christian workers sharing the Gospel on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina late last year, according to God Reports.

The gangsters roughed up the missionaries from Every Home for Christ (EHC) stole their money, cell phones, and their van.

The missionaries later found the van or what was left of it as the gangsters had set it on fire.

Still, the Christian workers were relieved when they saw the boxes of Bibles and other Christian literature on the ground—undamaged.

Agustin, one of the assaulted Christian workers, later learned that fellow EHC workers had started an evangelisation mission at a Buenos Aires prison. He decided to join them.

Later, while Agustin was meeting prisoners who had accepted Christ, one of the prisoners overheard him share the story of how he and fellow missionaries were attacked by two gunmen who stole and burned their vehicle.

As Agustin was telling them about the Bibles that were left undamaged, one of the prisoners suddenly spoke.

"It was me," he told Agustin. "I and one of the other inmates in this prison were the ones who attacked you and stole your van."

The prisoner cried and asked Agustin to forgive him, telling him that he and his accomplice had already accepted Christ.

Agustin then found out that the Bibles that he and his fellow workers were able to retrieve after the attack were the same Christian literature taken to the prison. These were the same Bibles that eventually transformed the lives of the inmates, including the two thieves who attacked the group of Christian workers from Every Home for Christ, but who took the trouble of removing the Bibles from the van and placing them on the ground undamaged before setting the vehicle on fire.

Every Home for Christ is an international Christian organisation dedicated to reaching out to the lost and making them disciples of Christ in more than 130 countries—a mission it has been doing since 1946.

In a message on its website, the organisation says that in the last five years alone, they have reached over 400 million homes and followed-up to disciple over 70 million people who have responded to the Gospel.