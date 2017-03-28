'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers: Upcoming season said to be 'bigger and more visually complex'; new rumor about the Lannisters

Rumors and spoilers keep springing up regarding the highly anticipated seventh season of HBO's hit series "Game of Thrones," and things are about to get even more exciting as the upcoming season is said to be better than the previous ones in terms of visuals.

While Rhythm & Hues visual effects supervisor Derek Spears cannot give any information about season 7, since HBO is known to be quite sensitive regarding these things, he gave Screen Rant a hint on what it is going to look like. "You can look at the progression from the previous seasons and things get bigger and more visually complex," he said. "And as each season moves along I would expect to see some of the things grow. So, the spectacle always gets bigger and bigger and bigger . . . if you look at what's happened from season 5 to season 6 the dragon grew larger."

It was previously reported that season 7 will feature 747 airplane-sized dragons. With the increase in size, the way characters interact with the creatures will also change. This has posed as a challenge to the team working on the visual effects, but with the promise that the visuals are about to get even more grand, fans can expect to see flawless work in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, there is a rumor that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is finally going to betray his sister and lover, Cersei (Lena Headey), in the upcoming season. This has stemmed from a theory that a Cersei and Euron (Pilou Asbaek) alliance, which could involve a marriage, will trigger jealousy within Jaime and seeing that his brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and close friend Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) are on the other side of the war, he might end up betraying the love of his life to put an end to her madness.

Also, in Coster-Waldau's recent interview with The Daily Beast, he hinted that his character is finally going to address his issues. "Jaime's addicted to something — almost institutionalized by a situation to where there is no other way." He added, "For Jaime, there is no other way. He's been groomed since he was 15 that, whatever his life is, it starts and ends with Cersei. He has to accommodate her. He's done that his whole life, and he's reached a moment now where he suddenly has to address it."

