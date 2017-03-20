'Game of Thrones' season 7 spoilers, release date news: Director teases upcoming season to feature bigger dragons

The hype is building for "Game of Thrones" season 7, especially with new spoilers coming out every now and then from the actors and showrunners themselves. The latest news about the upcoming season has ignited excitement among the fans, as it involves Khaleesi's fire-breathing beasts.

The dragons Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion have all played a vital role in Daenerys Targaryen's growth as a woman, a fighter, and an aspiring leader. In the previous seasons, the growth of these three dragons was evident as the show progressed, but in season 7, they are said to be much bigger, stronger, and scarier than ever. "The dragons this year are the size of 747s," revealed Matt Shakman, one of the show's directors, when he spoke with Entertainment Weekly. Drogon, who was named after Daenerys' fallen lover, Khal Drogo, is said to steal the spotlight in the upcoming season. Shakman added, "Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30 feet in diameter!"

A 747 airplane is about 230-foot long and comes with a 210-foot wingspan, which means that although the reference is only the director's estimate, the dragons will surely be extremely huge. As to how this will play out, fans will have to wait as the highly anticipated seventh season premieres on July 16.

Another exciting new detail that got a lot of fans hyped up recently is chart-topping musician Ed Sheeran's involvement in the upcoming season of the series. This was announced by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss at a jam-packed South by Southwest (SXSW) panel for the HBO series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie [Williams], and this year we finally did it," Benioff said. More details about the "Shape of You" singer's cameo role are yet to be revealed.

In other news, hundreds attended the funeral of "Game of Thrones" giant actor Neil Fingleton recently. According to the BBC, the service took place at Durnham Cathedral and the actor was described as a person who "touched the lives" of many. He passed away last month due to a heart attack.