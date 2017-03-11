'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers, News: July Premiere Date Officially Confirmed, Isaac Hempstead-Wright Teases Bran's Fate
After a long wait, HBO finally announced the official premiere date of "Game of Thrones" season 7.
The new season is scheduled to begin airing on Sunday, July 16. HBO tried to make the premiere date a bit of an event by having fans tune in to a Facebook Live video on Thursday. Anticipating fans who viewed the footage were welcomed by a block of ice and they were instructed to leave comments, particularly the term "fire," to melt the ice and show the release date. The stream had more than 100,000 viewers when it suddenly cut to black without revealing when the series would return to the airwaves. After a third attempt, the date was eventually unveiled.
"Game of Thrones" usually debuts in the spring, but filming for the series had to be pushed back a bit later this year. The showrunners previously explained that production was delayed to allow for colder weather at the series' outdoor locations. This means that the show won't be qualified for the Emmy Awards — despite previously winning two Best Drama awards — because the Emmy eligibility cut-off is on May 31.
Back in season 6, fans were happy to see various characters connect after years of being miles apart. Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who plays Bran Stark, spoke with Entertainment Weekly and he confirmed that more major characters will cross paths when season 7 picks up.
"Connections," the actor said when asked for one word that best describes the next installment. "Take that how you will."
It has been rumored that there will be a Stark reunion in the series, but Bran might not be able to reconnect with his siblings anytime soon. Hempstead-Wright teased that Bran will be spending most of this season out in the woods, afraid and defenseless.
"He's only with Meera [Ellie Kendrick] now, and he's out in the middle of nowhere, so it's not looking great ... He's a piece on the chessboard that has to make a move, and he hasn't got any moves," the 17-year-old added.
-
Crowd-Pleasing Kong: Skull Island Has An Important Christian Theme
Kong: Skull Island is exactly what you want it to be. From viewing the thrilling trailer, you might hope for a ludicrously silly, action-packed romp with massive monsters, great special effects and some suitably-arch acting performances.
-
Fantasia Barrino Blames Devil For Tour Bus Injury, Says She Is 'God's Kid That Stay Prayed Up'
"American Idol" alum Fantasia Barrino, 32, suffered from second degree burns after she got into an accident in her tour bus last Sunday, and the Christian singer considered it an attack from the devil.
- Pastor And Programmer In Court Over Bitcoin Exchange
- 'Do Not Fear:' 10 Bible Verses About Confidence
- Becoming Inhuman? How Our Cellphones Are Making Us Dumber
- Can Chronic Feelings Of Loneliness Actually Kill You?
- Why Judges 4 Is A Problem If You Don't Believe In Women Leaders
- Does It Matter If Scientists Can Explain Our Spiritual Experiences?
- Why Do Christians Eat Pork And Jews Don't?
- Does Britain Have A 'Christian Right' And If So How Successful Is It?
- Explainer: Who Were The Legendary Knights Templar?
- Pope To Make Four-Day Visit To Colombia in September
- Pro-Lifers 'Horrified' By 'Sick' Decision Taken By Canadian PM Justin Trudeau To Donate $650-M To Help Fund Abortions
- Is The Sea Of Galilee Drying Up? Water Levels At Site Of Jesus' Miracles Seriously Low
- World Council Of Churches Voices 'Grave Concern' Over Israel Clampdown On Boycott Support
- Malaysian Pastor Raymond Koh Kidnapping: Man Arrested After He Asked For Ransom Money
- 'It Is Devastating For Families': How Compassion International Is Being Forced Out Of India