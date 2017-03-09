'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Release Date, Plot Rumors: Premiere Moved to July; 'Moulin Rouge' Actor to Play Citadel Archmaester

There are a lot of things to get excited about in the upcoming season of the HBO hit series, including the addition of a new character, but the wait will take longer than expected as "Game of Thrones" season 7 may not be coming this April after all.

As to when "Game of Thrones" will come back for its seventh season, rumors has it that it has been pushed back to a later date. Actor Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos on the show, recently spoke with The Independent and let some information slip. "I've been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It's July now, I think," he revealed.

Last year, it was announced that "Moulin Rouge" and "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" actor Jim Broadbent will be joining the cast of "Game of Thrones" season 7. Many had speculated that he will be playing an archmaester since in the previous season, Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) headed to the Citadel in Old Town to meet an archmaester, whose identity was still unknown at the time. Now, it looks like fans were right all along. Broadbent might be indeed be playing that very role.

"I'm a maester, an archmaester. I'm an old professor character," he revealed to ScreenCrush just recently. He also spilled that he will be appearing in five episodes, and shares most of his scenes with Sam. Does this confirm that he's actually playing the book character Maester Marwyn?

There have also been rumors that Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) will be killed off at some point in season 7. However, it seems like Turner's character is going to make it out of the season alive after all. In an interview with HeyUGuys, she said, "We're about to start shooting the next 'X-Men,' we've just finished shooting Season 7 of '[Game of] Thrones,' and I've got a couple of movies to do before 'X-Men' starts. And then we go on to Season 8."

Other leaks and rumors that circulated last year include Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) meeting Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) battling it out with his uncle Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), and the much-awaited return of Gendry (Joe Dempsie).

Unlike the previous "Game of Thrones" seasons that had 10 episodes, season 7 will comprise of only seven.