'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Plot, Cast Rumors: Jon Snow Actor Teases 'There Are Lots of People Who Cross Paths' Next Season
Now that there's finally a release date for HBO's "Game of Thrones" season 7, the fans are more hyped-up as ever. Premiering on July 16, rather than the usual April release, the upcoming season is set to feature a "great war" and the most anticipated meetings of several characters on the show.
Kit Harrington, who plays the well-loved character, Jon Snow, recently spoke with The Huffington Post in a phone interview.
When asked if season 7 is worth the long wait, he answered, "Yes, I'm gonna say, 'Yes.' I mean I hope it is. I certainly did more this season than I've ever done. I think every actor on it did more action, had more action, had more scenes."
He also teased some more information about season 7, saying, "They really focused it because less characters are coming in, and they're focusing in on the existing ones, and there are lots of people who cross paths, and that's something that I think the audience has been waiting for for a long time."
Who could be crossing paths next season? Sometime last year, a few leaked photos, wherein Harrington's character was seen meeting with the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), made rounds on the internet. This might be one of those that he's referring to.
In other news, one of the most hated villains of "Game of Thrones" has been rumored to make an appearance in season 7 despite having met his end in Arya's (Maisie Williams) hands in season 6. Actor David Bradley will be seen on the show once again playing the classic old villain Walder Frey, as stated in his agency resume.
But how is this possible when the viewers clearly witnessed his slow, brutal death? According to Watchers on the Wall, he might appear through his killer, Arya, who has previously possessed the ability of wearing other people's faces.
'God Exists': Michael Buble's Son Has Miraculously Recovered From Cancer, Says Uncle
The family of singer Michael Bublé got the best news of their lives earlier this year when their three-year-old son Noah, who was diagnosed with liver cancer, was reported to have miraculously recovered from the disease.
'Fences' Star Viola Davis Is Praying Her Daughter Won't Grow Up With Sense Of Entitlement
"Fences" star Viola Davis did not have an easy childhood. She came from humble beginnings and really had to work her way up to the top.
