'Game of Thrones' Season 7 News: Star Confirms July Premiere; Mets' Noah Syndergaard Joins Cast as Extra

"Game of Thrones" actor Liam Cunningham may have spilled the beans on when season 7 premieres.

Cunningham is best known for his role as Sir Davos Seaworth, one of Jon Snow's (Kit Harrington) trusted allies in the award-winning HBO series. The Dublin-based actor recently spoke with The Independent and he supposedly revealed the show's release date. Season 7 was originally slated for an April launch but it has since been pushed back to a later date.

"I've been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April," he said. "It's July now, I think. There's going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the final season starts again as far as I know in September," he added.

As IGN points out, filming had to be delayed because more winter scenes are required for season 7. Showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss said last year that they wanted to film sequences with "some grim, grey weather" even in some of the program's sunnier locations.

In other news, the New York Mets' Noah Syndergaard is set to appear in the series as an extra. Dubbed as one of the best pitchers in the world despite his young age, Syndergaard made his Major League Baseball debut in 2015. On Wednesday, New York Post confirmed that the 24-year-old went to Spain last November to film an episode for the show. It was reported that he is a big fan of "Game of Thrones" and the filming fit his schedule, so he agreed to make a short appearance.

Syndergaard's casting is possibly related to the show's recent cross-promotional partnership with Major League Baseball. Major League Baseball's business EVP Noah Garden told Deadline that the deal is part of the company's "longstanding partnership with HBO." Although he didn't say anything about the show's launch date, Garden said fans can expect "a tremendous amount of tie-ins, not to mention what's going to happen locally with each club."

HBO has yet to announce an official premiere date for "Game of Thrones" season 7.