Frozen 2 Release Date Rumors: Movie To Be Released in 2019? Actress Says 'In Five Years'?
While the release date for "Frozen 2" seems frozen, rumors and speculations about when it will actually be shown in theaters are coming up, along with hints from an actress herself.
The first movie, "Frozen," became such a big hit among the public that Disney decided to set up a sequel for it. Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna, said in an interview with Collider that they're working on Frozen 2. Disney is taking its time to work on a sequel that will perform better than the first, working on a story that they think will be perfect.
The Telegraph notes that Disney has already mapped its 2017 and 2018 calendar without putting a schedule for Frozen 2 anywhere. But with the sequel confirmed, Disney will have to work on it. If it took the company two years to make the first movie, it will again take some sweet time to make Frozen 2 – which might mean it is released in 2019.
Bell, however, said in an interview with IGN that they have not started to work on production just yet. She said the company is in no rush to release the sequel, simply because people will be excited for it whether it releases "tomorrow or in five years."
One thing that's clear, though, is that many names behind the first movie are returning to work on the highly-requested, highly-anticipated sequel. In a tweet, Bell announced that she'll be back to reprise the role of fan-favorite Anna. Idina Menzel is also coming back to play the role of Anna's sister, ice and snow-powered Elsa.
Director Jennifer Lee is also coming back to work on Frozen 2. Frozen composer Christophe Back and "Let It Go" songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez, on the other hand, are expected to return but are not yet confirmed.
