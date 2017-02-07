News Briefs

LGBT Campaigners Plot Shock Defeat Of Church's Gay Marriage Stance
Museum Of The Bible Makes Forbes' Top 100 List Of Nonprofits In The US
A New Way To Read God's Word? Why You Should Try #BibleBookClub
Violence, John Smyth And The Gospel
Why Being On Donald Trump's Travel Ban Is The Least Of Somalia's Worries
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby: 'The Most Important Thing I've Ever Done Is Become A ...
Trump Administration Condemns Mugabe Regime For Arresting Christian Pastors
Italian Priest Faces The Sack After Allegations Of Filmed Orgies On Church Property
Would Dietrich Bonhoeffer Have Resisted Donald Trump?
I Wanted To Commit Die Rather Than Face Another John Smyth Beating: Abuse Victim Pens Open Letter ...

Frozen 2 Release Date Rumors: Movie To Be Released in 2019? Actress Says 'In Five Years'?

JB Cachila

Disney

While the release date for "Frozen 2" seems frozen, rumors and speculations about when it will actually be shown in theaters are coming up, along with hints from an actress herself.

The first movie, "Frozen," became such a big hit among the public that Disney decided to set up a sequel for it. Kristen Bell, who voiced Anna, said in an interview with Collider that they're working on Frozen 2. Disney is taking its time to work on a sequel that will perform better than the first, working on a story that they think will be perfect.

The Telegraph notes that Disney has already mapped its 2017 and 2018 calendar without putting a schedule for Frozen 2 anywhere. But with the sequel confirmed, Disney will have to work on it. If it took the company two years to make the first movie, it will again take some sweet time to make Frozen 2 – which might mean it is released in 2019.

Bell, however, said in an interview with IGN that they have not started to work on production just yet. She said the company is in no rush to release the sequel, simply because people will be excited for it whether it releases "tomorrow or in five years."

One thing that's clear, though, is that many names behind the first movie are returning to work on the highly-requested, highly-anticipated sequel. In a tweet, Bell announced that she'll be back to reprise the role of fan-favorite Anna. Idina Menzel is also coming back to play the role of Anna's sister, ice and snow-powered Elsa.

Advertisement

Director Jennifer Lee is also coming back to work on Frozen 2. Frozen composer Christophe Back and "Let It Go" songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez, on the other hand, are expected to return but are not yet confirmed.

More News in News Briefs
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY