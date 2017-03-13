Frozen 2 release date rumors: 2019 premiere for sequel; Kristen Bell wants Disney to wait 10 years for live-action remake
It's already been four long years since "Frozen" mania went wild around the world but it seems like fans will still be waiting for years still until their favorite Disney movie returns to the big screen.
Disney already confirmed back in 2015 that it was going to start production on a sequel, much to the delight of its global fanbase.
And now recently, Kristen Bell, who voices Princess Anna, said the film will be having its premiere in 2019.
She made the comments to Press Association while discussing her thoughts on a live-action remake of the original.
"I think in maybe 10 or 15 years, when sadly we're all too old to play the roles, that would be cool, much like they did with Beauty And The Beast.
"Frozen 2 is going to come out in 2019 so it would have to be a bit of a wait."
So that's a wait of another two years at least before we see more of Queen Elsa and Princess Anna.
It just confirms what we had already feared after The Telegraph recently reported Disney's movie roadmap for 2017 and 2018, with "Frozen 2" noticeably absent from the list of titles making it out in these years.
Instead fans will see some other major franchises bringing out their next installments. This year will see some big blockbusters like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" (May 2017), "Cars 3" (June 2017), "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" (May 2017), "Thor: Ragnarok" (November 2017), and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" (December 2017).
Confirmed for May 2018 are "Avengers: Infinity War" and the Han Solo spin-off film.
So, sadly no "Frozen 2" until 2019.
According to The Telegraph, Disney is not worried about the long wait before the release of the second installment as Disney chief executive officer Robert Iger previously said it is "not demanding speed" but "demanding excellence".
Disney and the cast of "Frozen 2" have been pretty quiet on developments, with details around the plot pretty thin on the ground. We know next to nothing beyond the fact that it will be back in Arendelle with Elsa, Anna and Olaf.
We can't even be sure the actors have started recording the voices yet. The last we heard was back in September 2016, when Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, shared, "I thought we were about to start recording, but I was mistaken. So, we haven't begun yet. They're putting the finishing touches on the script."
