Franklin Graham Thinks President Trump's Muslim Travel Ban 'Isn't Perfect' But Doesn't Completely Disagree With It

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumb's up beside evangelist Franklin Graham. (Facebook/Franklin Graham)

Evangelist Franklin Graham has been on the receiving end of criticisms lately because of his support for President Donald Trump.

After Trump imposed the so-called Muslim travel ban, the criticisms only got worse. But Graham is standing by Trump, according to Charisma News. He even reminded Americans that it is the duty of their president to protect the Constitution and their safety.

"That's exactly what President Trump is trying to do. Taking action to secure our borders had to start somewhere. Is it perfect? Maybe not, but it is a first step. As they work on solutions during this 90-day travel ban, unfortunately there are some innocent families caught in this time of transition," he said.

Graham then addressed his critics who are insinuating that the ban against those of other faith is not a very Christian act. The evangelist said he understands people's frustrations. However, he said many people have failed to realise that the president's job is not the same as the job of the church.

"As Christians, we are clearly taught in the Bible to care for the poor and oppressed. At Samaritan's Purse, we have been working in the Middle East for over 30 years. We've provided things like food, heaters, blankets, coats, shelter plastic and more for tens of thousands of refugees there and in other places around the world," he said.

"We just opened a 55-bed field trauma hospital in northern Iraq where we're treating Muslims who are being wounded by other Muslims in the fight over Mosul," he said.

Graham said Christians are commanded to help all, regardless of their religious background or ethnicity. But the best way they can show God's love and compassion is to reach out to people in their own countries.

"I support the establishment of safe zones inside Syria and Iraq that would be protected by the international community until a political solution is found. We need to pray for political solutions that would bring peace and allow them to return to their homes as they desire," he said.

Meanwhile, Rev. Robert Jeffress, the leader of First Baptist Dallas church, also supports Trump's vision. Jeffress told Fox & Friends that Trump is merely "fulfilling his God-given responsibility to protect this country."

Jeffress earlier compared the new president to the biblical figure Nehemiah, who was responsible for rebuilding Jerusalem. He was also known for building a new city wall despite facing a lot of financial setbacks and detractors.