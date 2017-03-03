Franklin Graham On Gay Movie Scenes: 'Say No To Disney'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Franklin Graham has hit out at Disney for its gay scenes in a cartoon and in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Writing on Facebook, Graham says: 'Disney has aired a cartoon with same-sex couples kissing. It has also been announced that their new movie "Beauty and the Beast" will feature a gay character in an attempt to normalize this lifestyle.

'They're trying to push the LGBT agenda into the hearts and minds of your children—watch out!

'Disney has the right to make their cartoons, it's a free country. But as Christians we also have the right not to support their company. I hope Christians everywhere will say no to Disney.

'I met Walt Disney when I was a young boy—he was very gracious to me, my father Billy Graham, and my younger brother when we visited. He would be shocked at what has happened to the company that he started.'

He urges Christians to let Disney know how they feel.

Graham is also urging people to pray for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a devout Christian.

'It was an honor to be able to read from God's Holy Word a few weeks ago at the inauguration in Washington. Six different people prayed or presented Scripture during this historic ceremony, and it was encouraging to see the Name of Jesus Christ lifted up as the world watched.

'Whether we voted for President Donald Trump or not, as Christians we need to pray for him, for Vice President Mike Pence, and for this new administration,' he says on the Billy Graham website

He quotes Trump as saying: 'We all bleed the same blood. We all salute the same flag. And we are all made by the same God.'

Graham says: 'What a powerful statement and what a powerful reminder that I hope will hit home with many. We need unity. Isn't it refreshing to see a president who is not ashamed to acknowledge God and quote from the Bible!'