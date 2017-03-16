France issues terror warning as eight injured in school shooting

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

France has issued a terror attack warning after eight people were injured in a school shooting in the southern town of Grasse on Thursday.

A 17-year-old student carrying a rifle, handguns and grenades was arrested and a second suspect is possibly on the run, police said.

Eight people are said to be injured in the attack Google Maps

One of those injured was the headmaster, according to a witness who said two students opened fire on the teacher at the Alexis de Tocqueville school.

'The individual does not seem to be known by police,' one source said, according to Reuters.

Grasse town hall said the incident was between two students and was not terror related.

Advertisement

A second source said: 'One of the two was arrested and the second fled. There was panic and the students took refuge in the (neighbouring) supermarket.'

Another police source it was not yet possible to confirm if there was a second shooter.

Interior ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet told BFM TV that eight people had been injured and advised families to remain patient as police took control to stabilise the situation.

The incident comes with France in a state of emergency after several militant attacks over the last year. It is less than six weeks away from a presidential election in which security and fears of terrorism are among key issues.

An eye-witness student in the school interviewed by France Inter radio said the students had heard a bang and taken cover under the tables.

'I went to close the windows and saw a guy who looked at me in the eyes. He seemed to be a student and not very big. He shot in the air and ran away,' the student said without giving his name.

Local emergency services advised residents on Twitter to stay at home. The government launched its mobile telephone application warning of a 'terrorist' attack.

Additional reporting by Reuters.