Former Porn Star Describes 'Ultimate Change' When She Found God And Became A Pastor

Crystal Bassette (R) was a successful porn star before she met God and became a church pastor. David N Crystal Bassette/ Facebook

A former porn star has shared how she found God, left the industry and became a Christian pastor.

Crystal Bassette from Clay, New York, was formerly known as porn star Nadia Hilton, starring in more than 100 explicit videos over a decade. She eventually left the adult film scene when she prayed to God, was 'saved' and went on to pastor a church, the Daily Mail reports.

'It's definitely the ultimate change. It's going from one extreme to the next. I had to get away from this whole life,' Crystal said.

At 16 years old, Crystal became pregnant with her eldest son Justin. To provide for him, she moved to Hollywood, California, to become a model and dancer. Years later, she was offered $30,000 as an adult film actress. Her first porn shoot however, left her emotionally and mentally scarred.

'I remember after the scene, I sat in the shower for about two hours crying,' Crystal said. 'Then I stopped after that shoot and didn't go back for about one month.

'I ended up going back to it again and that's when I was numbing myself through taking pain medicine and drinking alcohol to get through the scene.'

Crystal was soon earning $300,000 a year, bought a mansion and lived a lavish life of sports cars and alcohol-fuelled partying. She said: 'I just lived for myself and my son and didn't really think about the consequences of making films and dancing and everything.

'I started to become an object. I wouldn't walk outside my house without showing cleavage, having a belly shirt on and high heels. It was like I had to constantly look like the sex symbol.'

In 2014 however, her life changed. A brutal car crash injured her and saw her arrested for driving while intoxicated. She reconsidered her life, and sought God.

She came to faith through a church service. She said: 'The day I was saved, I felt like the preacher was just speaking to me directly.

'It was like he was preaching to only me and you know that day I felt God was talking to me through his preaching and everything he said felt right.

'I got down on my knees and was just praying to God to just release me from everything and my mom was there and my sister came over and were just all crying. And that was the day I got saved.'

Crystal married David, and the two now pastor a church together. David N Crystal Bassette/ Facebook

Even once she had turned her back on porn, she was contractually obliged to make one more film, an experience she describes as 'horrible'. She now says she believes she chose the adult film industry because she was sexually abused as a child.

She began attending church, where she met the church's pastor, David. They married, and she trained as a paralegal and pastor. The pair now lead their own church together, New Beginnings Christian Life in Fulton, New York. Crystal has spoken openly about her past and hopes to encourage and inspire others with her story.

She said of her husband: 'David is the kind of guy that thinks your past is your past. You can't keep looking back at it. It's done with.'

David said: 'What I would like people to take away from us is that God can forgive you no matter what past you come from. I hope it encourages everybody else to do the same, to realise that money and fame isn't what it's about.'

Crystal added: 'I look back at my past now and you know I can't say that I really regret anything because it has made me who I am today.

'It's like if I grew up as a teacher, I probably wouldn't be helping people now. I probably would be completely different.

'My past made me who I am today and God has changed my life completely.'