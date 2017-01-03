Former Gay Christian Tells Michael Brown: It Was So Much Easier to Give Up Homosexuality Than to Lose Weight

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

Christian radio host Dr. Michael Brown is seeking prayers for a man named Eric who is struggling to stay alive because of complications related to morbid obesity.

Eric posted a heartbreaking message on Brown's Facebook page, revealing that it was actually easier for him to give up the homosexual lifestyle compared to losing weight.

"I have struggled with weight problems for years and it's catching up with me. On December 5th I spent time in the E.R. due to dangerously high blood pressure," he wrote. "They're still working on getting the right combo of drugs to get it under control. I am morbidly obese and it is a matter of life and death."

"I left homosexuality behind six years ago," he added. "That was SO much easier than getting my weight under control. I do understand being isolated from life due to weight. It's more than just what people think. It is a physical bondage that fatigues and makes just fitting in a chair difficult. Other than learning about God's Word and knowing Jesus, there is nothing I want more than to be healthy."

Brown wrote in an article for The Christian Post that Eric's words mean a lot, since he knows a lot of people who have also struggled with same-sex attraction. While some experienced instantaneous and miraculous transformations, others worked for years just to see their homosexual attractions gradually diminish. However, there are others who are still fighting their urges without any real success.

Advertisement

Personally, Brown knows what it's like to battle food urges. In fact, he even wrote a book called "Breaking the Stronghold of Food" together with his wife Nancy, which details his lengthy battle with unhealthy food consumption.

"As someone on the road constantly — traveling 30 hours straight on overseas flights, at endless airports and hotels, being taken out to restaurants all the time — I know how easy it would be to fall back into my old lifestyle. That's why I don't make any exceptions to my healthy eating," he said. "I recognise that the Lord has given me grace, and I know that one misstep could open the door to another and then another. I do not take my freedom for granted!"

Eric, who already purchased Brown's book, cited another important reason why he wants to get healthy: "The morbidly obese make poor witnesses for Christ."

Brown said the Lord can help anyone who wants to be fit and healthy. So if anyone is struggling with unhealthy eating habits or food addictions, Brown said they have a "solid, lasting way out."

"Even when it comes to food, 'If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed' (John 8:36). There is a better way!" he assured.