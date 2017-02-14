For KING & COUNTRY's Joel Smallbone Offers 'Priceless' As Christian Alternative To '50 Shades Darker'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Thinking of a Christian alternative to the erotic movie "Fifty Shades Darker"?

Joel and Luke Smallbone of the Grammy Award-winning Christian pop duo for KING & COUNTRY say their film "Priceless" would be a far better choice for people seeking to watch a movie about love on Valentine's Day.

Although "Fifty Shades Darker" is drawing crowds for titillating them with the thrills of a sexual relationship, Joel Smallbone said the movie is not really a love story since it's all about sex.

For the 32-year-old Australian singer, actor and producer, true love and commitment involve sacrifice, which is the theme of "Priceless."

Interviewed by The Christian Post, Smallbone said their movie—which is now available on DVD in stores and on multiple streaming platforms—is about a man fighting for the heart of a woman who is caught up in the world of human trafficking.

He said they made "Priceless" to counter the focus being given on sex in presenting romantic films. "We have to counter that with the calmer, truer, deeper love which is the truest," he said. "It's a decision and a sacrifice."

Smallbone noted that the rapid advancement of technology has given people an easier time to access and explore their fantasies. He said this new culture rooted on sex is reshaping the way men perceive women and their value in life.

He said films like "Priceless" would be able to convey a "timeless message of extravagant chivalry in the face of trafficking and slavery while celebrating a woman's worth."

In a previous report, critics have branded "Fifty Shades Darker" as "the year's first true cinematic travesty," calling it "utterly ridiculous" and "reprehensible."

Jim Denison, founder of the non-sectarian "think tank" Denison Forum on Truth and Culture, said Christians should shun the movie since it "is pornographic in the extreme."

He said the characters in the movie exhibit explicit and immoral behavior. "Jesus warned us to refuse lust in all its forms (Matt. 5:28). His Spirit will be grieved by any Christians who open their minds to such blatant immorality," Denison said.

He said it is already lamentable that pornography has invaded today's culture. But movies like "Fifty Shades Darker" are even legitimising and normalising sexual behaviour and abuse, he said.