'For Honor' News: PC Patch Buffs up Fighters and Addresses Bots Issue; Console Patch to Arrive Later

"For Honor" has recently released a new patch for PC, bringing in new tweaks and fixes for the Ubisoft hack-and-slash fighting game.

On Wednesday, Ubisoft dropped a huge update that introduces major changes to the game. According to Gamespot, one of the biggest changes brought by patch 1.03 is for the Guardbreak move. Ubisoft has reverted Guardbreak back to how it was in the beta version. This means that gamers now have the ability to counter an enemy's Guardbreak with one of their own. Part of the update also involves changes for a few of the fighters.

Some of Peacekeeper's moves have been tweaked to increase their range, while Valkyrie's skills were improved to allow faster and more powerful attacks against opponents. Valkyrie users have the option to do more combo chains because the shield crush move can be linked to a light chain.

In addition, Mobilenapps points out that Berserkers and Conquerors will be able to use light attacks without having to worry about getting hit by a Guardbreak attack. The developer is also using the update as an opportunity to address the long-standing issue with bots. Players who have rage quitters on their opponent's team will no longer have problems because bots taking part in an in-progress match of Brawl, Elimination or Duel will be killed off until the round ends.

While the PC version already has the update, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users will get their hands on the patch at a later date. Ubisoft has yet to announce an exact release for the console update because it is currently in the process of certification with Sony and Microsoft. For a complete list of the changes, players can view patch notes on Ubisoft's forum website.

Advertisement

Developed and published by Ubisoft, "For Honor" is available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.