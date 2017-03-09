'For Honor' News: New Cosmetic Items to be Released; Game Tops PS4 February Sales Chart
New cosmetic headpieces and character effects for Ubisoft's "For Honor" are expected to be released today, March 9.
The game's player count may have recently dropped, but it won't stop Ubisoft from bringing in new upgrades. Reports note that new cosmetics are arriving in the game today including ornaments, effects and headgear. 12 headpieces for various classes will be launched and their designs range from a simple dragon to a creepy hydra-inspired ornament.
All add-ons were announced during one of the game's weekly livestream sessions. Players can check it out via Twitch, where some shots of the new voice lines, emotes and mechanical tweaks can also be seen. It's worth a watch for players who recently decided to make "For Honor" their main game, as it provides an in-depth teaser of what's to come.
On Tuesday, Ubisoft launched Patch 1.03 for PS4 and Xbox One after its PC debut last week. It introduces balance changes for multiple fighters including Berserker, Valkyrie, Peacekeeper and Conqueror. The largest change was done on Guardbreak, which will now function the same way it did during the beta test. Although the developer didn't release console-specific patch notes, the patch is expected to be over 4 GB in size, similar to its PC version.
In other related news, Sony has released its sales chart for the month of February. "For Honor" made it to the top as the most downloaded PS4 game from the PlayStation Store last month, beating the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive "Horizon Zero Dawn."
Ranking third on the list is "Nioh," followed by EA's famed first-person shooter "Battlefield 1." Taking fifth place is "Grand Theft Auto V," which continues to perform well in terms of sales thanks to Rockstar Games' updates to the multiplayer mode.
Developed and published by Ubisoft, "For Honor" is available for Microsoft Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
