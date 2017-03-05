'Flip or Flop' Spin-Offs News: HGTV to Release Spin-Offs in Different Cities
Despite the failure of the first "Flip or Flop" couple's marraige and the impending final season of their show, it looks like HGTV is not putting an end to the home renovation reality series just yet. The franchise will live on as they debut new spin-offs this year.
Tarek and Christina El Moussa will no longer be the only stars of "Flip or Flop" because the network will be launching several spin-offs in different cities, starting with "Flip or Flop Vegas" which will premiere on April 6 at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV. According to Entertainment Tonight, it will star real-life couple Bristol and Aubrey Marunde. The husband is a contractor and designer, while the wife is a real estate expert with a background in design.
"With the original Flip or Flop, we found that what resonated with viewers was the authenticity, the expertise, the experience and the results they saw in the show," said general manager for HGTV Allison Page in a statement. "Because every market is unique, there was an opportunity to highlight what works in various regions by featuring successful people in different locations who had mastered the art of flipping in their town."
The show's expansion will also include Atlanta, Chicago, Nashville, and Texas. Premiering this summer is the Atlanta edition, which will star Ken and Anita Corsini.
This time, however, not all hosts of the "Flip or Flop" spin-offs will be married couples. Airing at a later time this year and in 2018, are the Nashville edition which will star Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins, the Chicago edition with Mark and Liz Perez, and the Texas edition with Andy and Ashley Williams.
Meanwhile, the original "Flip of Flop" stars Tarek and Christina are still currently filming the final season of their show. Despite the separation, they seem to be working well together as they were seen all smiles with the rest of the crew in a photo posted by Christina on Instagram.
