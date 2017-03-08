'Flip or Flop' News: Tarek El Moussa Reveals Reasons Behind His Divorce; New Spin-off Shows to Exclude Original Hosts?

Tarek El Moussa has finally revealed the reasons behind his divorce from "Flip or Flop" co-host Christina El Moussa.

Earlier this week, Tarek appeared on the health talk show "The Doctors" to discuss his struggle with thyroid and testicular cancer. He also opened up about the reasons that led to his split with Christina. According to the HGTV star, the lack of communication and his health problems played a big part in their highly publicized break-up.

"I feel like if we had better communication, we would have had a better relationship," he explained. "I think as time went on, as you get busier and busier. It was like overnight, businesses, TV, all these things happened overnight, then the cancer, then the cancer, and the back surgery. It just kind of started pushing us apart from each other," he added.

Despite his failed marriage, Tarek is happy that he's now cancer-free. The El Moussas are currently filming "Flip or Flop" season seven while their divorce proceedings are ongoing. Many fans initially doubted the future of the show following the hosts' divorce but HGTV has already confirmed that five spin-off shows are in development. The new programs will be set in various cities around the U.S. and it is believed that the original series might no longer be renewed.

While fate of the original "Flip or Flop" appears bleak, TMZ reports that Tarek and Christina won't be completely out of the franchise. Contrary to rumors that HGTV is firing the estranged couple due to their controversial break-up, they will continue to be involved in the network's new remodeling shows. However, the pair will allegedly not make any extra money for it.

Advertisement

The spin-offs are scheduled to premiere in 2017 and 2018 with five new couples as hosts. Similar to the original series, it will focus on how flipping works in various locations including Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville, Texas and Chicago.