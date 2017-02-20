Fixer Upper Stars Launch New Wallpaper Range – 'They Completely Transform A Room'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The stars of the hit US series Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines, have launched a new wallpaper line in a sign their business empire is continuing to expand.

The lifestyle programme has made stars of the couple, who have made no secret of their Christian faith and are sometimes seen praying with their children on national TV.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the stars of HGTV's hugely popular show Fixer Upper. Facebook/Fixer Upper HGTV

Wallcoverings 'have the ability to completely transform a room where there seems to be something missing, and I think that's why I'm drawn to them – I love the statement they make', said Joanna.

Last year the Gaines opened a bakery and garden store in addition to their shopping centre, according to the Gospel Herald, and are remodelling a forthcoming breakfast restaurant.

Chip told the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association: 'Our family has made a commitment to put Christ first, a lifestyle our parents modeled for us very well. They showed us how to keep our marriage and family centered around God.'

The couple were criticised last year for attending a church opposed to same-sex marriage. Chip said in a blog post then that the world had to learn to 'lovingly disagree'. 'If your position only extends love to the people who agree with you, we want to respectfully challenge that position. We propose operating with a love so real and true that you are willing to roll up your sleeves and work alongside the very people that are most unlike you,' he said.