'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip And Joanna Gaines Share Their Secrets To A Happy And Healthy Marriage

Every marriage is unique, and what works for one couple does not necessarily mean it will work for another. But for "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, they believe that maintaining a good balance and respecting each other's boundaries are keys to their marriage's wellbeing.

The two of them work together, a situation that sometimes makes it difficult for them to navigate from their work to their personal lives. But Chip said they have set up certain boundaries that both of them respect, and they have also learned to weigh in on each other's strengths.

"That was one thing that I learned pretty early on is that ... I am a big creative by nature so I was always stepping in her universe and I was always thankful she wasn't micromanaging my side of the business, so it worked. But I would come in and have these bold opinions about everything," Chip told PEOPLE. "And then after about a year of sort of wrestling with each other like that, I realised A: I wasn't as good at it as I thought I was, so that was a problem, and then B: Why not let her really go for it in her way?"

As for Joanna, she said that it's okay if couples can't figure things out for themselves. When this happens, Joanna said couples should be brave enough to seek outside help.

"Get a mediator, get a designer," she suggested. "If you can't figure it out, bring in someone that will help, so you don't end up ending your marriage. And allow yourself room to make mistakes."

It's clear Chip and Joanna are complete opposites of each another. They admitted this earlier during their "I Am Second" interview. Whereas Joanna is stable and organised, Chip is risky, dangerous and carefree.

The couple said their marriage is actually an "adventure." More than that, their differences also brought them closer to God and made them experience things they wouldn't have enjoyed without the other, they said.

"I feel like God had a funny way of bringing me Chip to almost have this reality of what it's like to follow Christ, which is a lot of the things that are gonna push you to a place of discomfort, and a lot of things are gonna push you to a place of freaking out," she said.