Finding Courage and Confidence in the Midst of Uncertainty

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Most people mistakenly think that having a natural affinity to the stage coupled with having a talent for speaking means that you'll never get to experience stage fright.

As someone who goes up the stage a lot, I know that to be completely untrue. Confidence is not the absence of fear and uncertainty. Confidence is having the courage to press on even when things seem uncertain.

2 Timothy 1:7 tells us, "For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control."

Thinking about the many times miracles were performed in the Bible, there was always so much uncertainty when people would step out in faith to see God move. Elijah had to pray several times for rain to return. Moses was unsure of his speech when approaching Pharaoh. Gideon asked for multiple signs before obeying God to lead a revolt against Midian.

If we want to be confident, we should not wait for things to be 100 percent certain and perfect. It's never going to happen. Instead we are called to put our hope and confidence in God in the midst of uncertainty.

Advertisement

Confidence Is Not the Absence of Uncertainty

In Philippians 1:6, Paul tells us, "And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."

Does this mean that Paul was 100 percent sure that people in early churches wouldn't fail? Not necessarily.

In fact Paul once even said to the Corinthian church, "And I was with you in weakness and in fear and much trembling..." (1 Corinthians 2:3)

God had to appear to Paul and assure him his work of speaking of the good news was not in vain (Acts 18:9).

Confidence is not necessarily the absence of uncertainty but rather making the decision to trust in God even in the midst of uncertainty.

Our Confidence Is Most Firm in God

Proverbs 14:26 say, "In the fear of the Lord one has strong confidence, and his children will have a refuge."

If we cannot be sure of the things that will happen and the things we can or cannot control, we can have assurance in God and His ways. When we fear God and walk in obedience to His will and ways, we invite the God of complete certainty to move on our behalf.

We may not have full control of our situation, relationships, health, finances or careers, but God does, and He promises to make things work together for our good at all times.

Though we don't always see things clearly and uncertainty often pops up every so often, God is always there to help us in time of trouble and uncertainty.