'Final Fantasy XV' News: Square Enix Reveals New 'Episode Gladiolus' Footage, Producer Talks Plans For Future DLCs

Square Enix has finally revealed new footage showcasing the first major downloadable content (DLC) for "Final Fantasy XV."

"Episode Gladiolus" is the game's upcoming DLC, and it focuses on Noctis' brawny buddy Gladiolus. The character took center stage at this weekend's PAX East event when his DLC was officially revealed to the public. In the 15-minute video, fans get a first look at Gladiolus' goals on his solo campaign. The update also gives a glimpse of Gilgamesh, the iconic "Final Fantasy" villain. Known for his signature red cowl and armored body, the character usually comes up as an ally, enemy or summon spell in the game's previous installments. However, reports point out that the new Gilgamesh now appears more generic and indistinguishable from other enemy soldiers.

Although two more DLCs are coming after "Episode Gladiolus," Square Enix producer Haruyoshi Sawatari recently said the studio is not working on any more character episodes beyond that. Sawatari further explained that if they were to work on more in the near future, they will refer to the feedback from fans to decide which character should be featured next. After all, the developer's objective for this year is to give back to the game's fan community.

"Outside of the three current episode DLCs, we don't have anything beyond that," the producer told Gamespot. "But this year is all about giving back to our fan base, so if we were to continue the DLC, we would probably see what the feedback is."

"Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus" is scheduled to arrive on March 28. The next chapter, "Episode Prompto," will arrive sometime in June, while the third chapter called "Episode Ignis" has no launch date yet. As announced, each of the character episodes can be bought individually for $4.99. Players also have the option of purchasing the game's Season Pass for $24.99 to get all three episodes and additional new content.

Developed and published by Square Enix, "Final Fantasy XV" is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.