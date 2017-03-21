'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' release date news: Nomura discusses revamped battle system
Fans of the buster sword-wielding ex-SOLDIER Cloud Strife are longing for "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" to be as good or even better than the original PlayStation 1 game without compromising what made it so special to them. What does game director Tetsuya Nomura have in mind about that? Let's see.
The original "Final Fantasy 7" possessed a lot of classic JRPG mechanics, such as turn-based battles. A recent reveal showed that the FF7 Remake will introduce several changes to this aspect. In an interview with Famitsu (translated via Gematsu), Nomura explained the changes.
Destruction all around
First, Nomura said FF7 Remake battles will take advantage of the surroundings. Unlike the original game where only the characters were the ones moving and battling it out, Nomura said that "map and object destruction" will happen, meaning certain items in the fight area might be destroyed.
There will also be "part-based destruction elements," where players will need to destroy something before moving on to something bigger. Nomura cited as an example the need for Cloud and Barret to break the Guard Scorpion's legs before it could be defeated.
Switcheroo
Second, Nomura mentioned that players will be able to switch between characters. For example, if Cloud is unable to reach the enemy with his sword, players can choose to take control of Barret and use his gun instead. This mechanic allows for strategic and deeper gameplay.
While some fans dislike the idea of FF7 turning into an action-based game, many perceive it to be a good idea.
Realistic encounters
Third, Nomura said they made significant changes with regard to enemy encounters. Whereas in the original game players had random encounters as they went along various places, FF7 Remake as a "seamless" game had to introduce a different mechanic.
Here, players will need to use covers in order to hide from enemies, throw grenades to eliminate enemies while staying hidden, or simply throw themselves in the enemy's line of sight and slug it out with them.
Release date
So far we have no release date for the highly-anticipated Remake of the iconic role-playing game. What we do know is that it will come in episodic installments. Nomura promises to make the game worth the wait.
Stay tuned for more Final Fantasy 7 Remake updates.
-
