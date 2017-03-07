'Final Fantasy 15' News: Square Enix Reveals New Video Showing PC Tech Test; Lead Designer Discusses Importance of Selfie Feature
"Final Fantasy 15" is already running on PC, and it seems that it's only a matter of time before the RPG gets its official PC release.
According to GamingBolt, Square Enix released a new video for the open-world fantasy game during the GDC 2017. The short clip shows fans how the Luminous Engine and the "Final Fantasy" franchise have developed over the years.
One of the most interesting aspects in the video is the fact that it features the game running on the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card. "Final Fantasy 15" is currently exclusive to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One but there might be a PC version underway. While a PC release is possible, there are speculations that Square Enix is simply testing out the capabilities of their engine by using the assets of the new game.
Based on the visual quality, IGN notes that it seems to exceed that of the expensive Titan X graphics card. The tech demo also highlights the different environments from the game that are tweaked to improve the lighting. In addition, other interesting changes can be seen like a bulkier monster truck version of the iconic Regalia vehicle.
Although "Final Fantasy 15" doesn't have a PC version yet, game director Hajime Tabata has already mentioned that he wants to see the game reach the said platform in the near future. Fans are also wondering if a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, but Tabata previously stated that it's still far from happening.
Compared to other titles in the franchise, "Final Fantasy 15" offers a massive open world that lets players complete many side quests. The game has always preserved its emphasis on storytelling and to successfully do that again, the dev team used selfies to fill in the gaps.
Speaking with Polygon, lead designer of the game's buddy systems AI Prasert Prasertvithyakarn explained how the unique concept is an important aspect in telling a story. He mentioned that Prompto takes pictures during every mission and battle to let players relive their favorite moments in the game. These images are meant to build the story and character relationships when the RPG itself doesn't have time to do so.
