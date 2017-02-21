Final Fantasy 15 DLC Update, News: Higher Frame Rates, Additional Features, and a Cup Noodle Hat for Noctis

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Square Enix has released several updates and content for "Final Fantasy XV," reports say.

FFXV players on the PlayStation 4 Pro can now enjoy an improved frame rate thanks to the 1.05 update patch that's available now, GameSpot reports. The patch allows players to play the game on an increased frame rate "PlayStation 4 Pro Lite" mode.

In addition, the update patch introduced other things such as timed quests and the added perk of listening to music while riding Chocobos. According to IGN, players can now listen to two songs from "NieR: Automata" while riding the famous running bird.

Moreover, players can now work on leveling up as the level cap has been raised to 120 from 99. Players who like taking snapshots using Prompto's camera can now save up to 200 photos, 50 more than the previous 150.

The Booster Pack + DLC, on the other hand, brings with it three new items. First, there's "Ragnarok," a powerful one-handed sword that can be used for high-damage Warp attacks; "Dragon Drain," a fishing rod that makes fishing easier with its ability to slow fish down; and "Avior," a reel that makes pulling fish in easier.

Another content update, called the Booster Pack (minus the plus sign) will be released at a later date.

Noodles, anyone?

FFXV players in Japan, on the other hand, can get their hands on the Nissin Cup Noodle DLC. Siliconera reports that the cup noodle hat that protagonist Noctis wore in a parody trailer is now part of a DLC.

According to Nissin's official website, players who want to get that cup noodle hat will need to purchase a set of 15 Cup Noodle packs themed after boss characters in the Final Fantasy series (like Final Fantasy 7's Sephiroth). The set, which will come with the DLC code for the hat, costs 6,048 Yen (about $53). Nissin will also award 30 buyers with a life-sized "Ultima Weapon Fork" that's obviously not meant for meals.