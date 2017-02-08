Fifty Shades – 'Much Darker Than Kinky Sex' Say Protesters

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Singer Noah Cyrus poses at the premiere of the film "Fifty Shades Darker" in Los Angeles on February 2. Reuters

Protesters are planning to descend on the Fifty Shades Darker film premiere in London tomorrow to object that the "Fifty Shades" brand perpetuates "damaging stereotypes" and normalises abuse.

The film, being released for Valentine's Day next Tuesday, is the second based on the best-selling books by EL James.

It continues the story of Anastasia Steele's relationship with billionaire Christian Grey.

"The aptly named film betrays that this franchise is much darker than kinky sex," according to the protesters from the Fifty Shades is Domestic Abuse Campaign.

The new film portrays Grey's mother as a drug addict whose boyfriend tortured him as a toddler and an adult woman who groomed teenage Christian Grey for sex – providing the motivation for Christian Grey's desire to sexually dominate women.

Advertisement

He seeks out women who look like his mother in order to sexually punish them.

Practitioners of bondage, domination and sado-masochism, along with domestic abuse prevention experts, say the film shows wide ignorance about the reality of abusive behaviour.

The campaign was founded in 2012 by domestic abuse prevention expert Natalie Collins.

She said: "Fifty Shades is more than just a fiction series, it is a social phenomenon. Its success evidences society-wide ignorance about abusive behaviour, normalises abusers and perpetuates damaging stereotypes about BDSM sexualities.

"As the recent Women's Marches demonstrate, gender equality continues to be an unachievable goal, while powerful, abusive men gain greater power.

"Fifty Shades Darker is further normalising abuse and we are seeking to peacefully protest its messages and educate people about abusive behaviour."

Emma Tofi, co-founder of the campaign, said: "I had believed the hype about Fifty Shades being a love story and thought it might rekindle my broken faith in romance. As I read the books, I was horrified to find myself reading about an abuser exactly like my ex-partner, and he was being repackaged as 'sexy and romantic'.

"Only by discovering the Fifty Shades is Domestic Abuse campaign did I begin to realise that I was not alone in being triggered by the books. This realisation strengthened my resolve to speak out against the dangerous abuse myths perpetuated by Fifty Shades and to begin educating others on the reality of abusers."

Protesters will be using the hashtag #dontbeblindtoabuse in protesting at the premiere and on social media and encouraging protesters to do take photographs of themselves blindfolded in a bid to show that the series has blurred the lines between abuse and romance, meaning many simply cannot see the abuse it contains.

Protestors are also calling on people to boycott the film and instead donate £5 to UK domestic abuse charity, Women's Aid.

The campaign believes the Fifty Shades storyline gives out a "dangerous message" that abusive behaviour is somehow acceptable as long as the abuser had a tragic childhood they can use as an excuse. The campaign also says that although many insist that Fifty Shades is a mere fantasy, the kind of abuse romanticised within the trilogy is a reality for many.