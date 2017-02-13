'Fifty Shades Darker' Gets Another Bad Review: 'Jesus Warned Us To Refuse Lust In All Its Forms'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in a scene from 'Fifty Shades Darker.' (Universal Pictures)

Even though people are flocking to cinemas to watch the new movie "Fifty Shades Darker," the reviews for the film aren't all that nice. Some critics have even deemed it "the year's first true cinematic travesty," calling it "utterly ridiculous" and "reprehensible."

Jim Denison, founder of the non-sectarian "think tank" Denison Forum on Truth and Culture, could not agree more. In a movie review for Charisma News, he said people should avoid seeing the movie because it may only sear their conscience.

"The movie is pornographic in the extreme. It exhibits behaviour so explicit and immoral that I will not repeat even what reviewers have said about it," he said. "Jesus warned us to refuse lust in all its forms (Matt. 5:28). His Spirit will be grieved by any Christians who open their minds to such blatant immorality."

Denison added that pornography has already invaded today's culture, but movies such as "Fifty Shades Darker" are even legitimising and normalising sexual behaviour and abuse.

He said God's Word teaches Christians that they must pursue things that are true, honest, just, and pure. Instead of watching "Fifty Shades Darker," people would be better off reading good books such as "The Jerusalem Protocol," Denison suggested.

"Go to the Holy Land and other places that feed you spiritually. Do what will draw you closer to Jesus. And refuse what dishonors your Lord and damages your soul," he said.

Pastor Craig Gross from XXX Church, an online ministry for porn and sex addiction, also had a few choice words about "Fifty Shades Darker."

"The thing that stood out to me all revolved around two people in a relationship who can't communicate with one another, so instead they just have sex," he wrote on the ministry's website.

The whips, spanking, beads, dungeons and other sex toys featured in the movie might excite some fans, but Gross said there's nothing really going on for the movie.

"I don't recommend the movie. I do NOT recommend the movie just because of the sex. It wasn't a good movie, period," he said.