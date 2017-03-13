'Fences' Star Viola Davis Is Praying Her Daughter Won't Grow Up With Sense Of Entitlement

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon enjoy a lovely evening in Italy with their adopted daughter Genesis. (Instagram/Viola Davis)

"Fences" star Viola Davis did not have an easy childhood. She came from humble beginnings and had to work her way up to the top.

Given her current level of success, Davis is now concerned that her six-year-old daughter Genesis could grow up with a sense of entitlement. To prevent this from happening, the actress is asking God for help.

"I never had a house; Genesis has a house. I do shop at Target, I buy all her clothes at Target or H&M and maybe, if I'm feeling really good, Nordstrom Rack," she told PEOPLE. "Listen, there are poor kids who are entitled. So I pray."

Davis and her husband Julius Tennon adopted Genesis back in 2011, according to The Christian Post. To keep Genesis in check, Davis said Tennon has stepped up in being the disciplinarian.

"I came into a relationship where he already had children and grandchildren and raised his kids on his own, so he's tough — he toes the line, but in a very loving way. He holds her accountable," she shared. "Me, not so much — I'm the softie."

Prayer is really big on the actress' life, especially since it was prayer that helped her land the man of her dreams. She told Essence magazine back in 2013 that she prayed for Tennon even before she met him.

"I asked for a husband who was emotionally available, someone who was older, someone who maybe had a family before," she said. "I like older men. Someone from the South. Someone who loves God more than he loves himself."

God was quick to answer Davis' prayer, because in less than a month, she already met her husband. "I met my husband three and a half weeks later, an ex-football player from Austin, Texas," she shared. "On one of our first dates, he took me to church."