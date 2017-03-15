Feeling far from God? Here are 11 Bible verses on how to hear from him

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Christian journey is full of peaks and troughs. But we are called to remain faithful to God throughout, whether we feel like it or not.

That means clinging on to our faith even when we feel distant from God.

But what should we do when we cannot seem to hear from God?

Here are 11 Bible verses to help you:

Pexels

1. Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says (James 1:22).

2. This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us (1 John 5:14).

3. Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock (Matthew 7:24).

4. In my distress I called to the Lord; I cried to my God for help. From his temple he heard my voice; my cry came before him, into his ears (Psalm 18:6).

5. It is the Lord your God you must follow, and him you must revere. Keep his commands and obey him; serve him and hold fast to him (Deuteronomy 13:4).

6. What you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in the ear in the inner rooms will be proclaimed from the roofs (Luke 12:3).

7. So again I ask, does God give you his Spirit and work miracles among you by the works of the law, or by your believing what you heard? (Galatians 3:5).

8. Make me to know your ways, O Lord; teach me your paths. Lead me in your truth and teach me, for you are the God of my salvation; for you I wait all the day long (Psalm 25: 4-5).

9. Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act (Psalm 37: 4-5).

10. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths (Proverbs 3: 5-6).

11. But he said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. For the sake of Christ, then, I am content with weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and calamities. For when I am weak, then I am strong (2 Corinthians 12: 9-10).