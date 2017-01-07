Feel Overwhelmed? Here Are 4 Ways Solitude Can Actually Be Good for You

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

The world can get really noisy at times. There are moments when I wish I could just lock myself in a room and isolate myself from the noise of relationships, work, ministry, and life as a whole. Not that I'm not thankful for the things around me, but there are just moments that I need to shut off and disconnect so I can reconnect with God more.

Have you ever felt the same way? Don't worry. There's nothing wrong with wanting a little solitude every now and then. God made us to be beings of relationships, but He also allows and even asks of us to seek solitude once in a while. If you're feeling a little overwhelmed today, chances are you need some time for solitude. Here are four ways that can actually help you.

1. Solitude Promotes Stillness

Psalm 46:10 says, "Be still, and know that I am God."

Let's face it: It's hard to remain still when you're not alone. Try being still in the office or in a public area where you could literally bump into someone you know at any point.

God commands us to be still to know Him more, and that calls for us to seek being alone with Him. Even Jesus took time on a daily basis to go up on a mountain and pray to the Father one on one.

2. We Get to Free Ourselves From the Worries of the World

Worries and anxieties can get the better of us. However, the apostle Paul reminds us in Philippians 4:6, saying, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God."

If too often you feel worry seeping in, the best means of breaking the cycle is taking time to be alone and talk to God as we build a habit of prayer and supplication with thanksgiving.

3. It Allows Us to Refocus and Realign

The pressures of work and life can often cause us to lose our way at some point. Direction is of great importance to all of us, and we must always be clear in our purpose and calling. Isolation for small periods of time can allow for realignment and refocusing. Personally, I have found it very helpful to wake up early in the morning to set goals daily so I can refocus my whole day.

4. You Have Time for God and no One Else

Matthew 6:6 tells us, "But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you."

I believe one of the best rewards God gives us in solitude is His very presence. I love corporate worship, but there is something miraculous about having God all to myself on a regular basis. Solitude allows that to happen.