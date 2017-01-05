Feel Like Others Are More 'Blessed' Than You Are? Here's What to Do

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

You've probably heard of or actually seen someone who lives an immoral or wicked life but appears to be more "blessed" than you do. You work honestly, live with integrity, and strive to do what is right always. Yet, the immoral ones end up getting the nice cars, the big homes, the newest fads and gadgets, and even enjoy the company of the affluent.

Isn't it unfair that you, the nice guy who loves God, end up living a "not-so-abundant" life compared to others, even though Christ promised that He'd give you an abundant life?

Don't fret, my friend. If you have God, you have all that you need.

A Biblical Account

In Psalm 73, we read a very personal account that many of us will be able to relate to. Verses 1-5 say,

"Truly God is good to Israel, to those whose hearts are pure. But as for me, I almost lost my footing. My feet were slipping, and I was almost gone. For I envied the proud when I saw them prosper despite their wickedness. They seem to live such painless lives; their bodies are so healthy and strong. They don't have troubles like other people; they're not plagued with problems like everyone else." (NLT)

Can you relate to that? Many of us do, but like Asaph, the psalmist who wrote that passage, we need to realise this one thing:

"Then I realised that my heart was bitter, and I was all torn up inside." (v. 21)

Friends, when we envy the prosperity of the wicked, we actually show discontent with God. We might not notice it, but we're bitter in our hearts toward Him for not blessing us with more than what the wicked have.

The Right Heart

So what do we do to deal with this wrong notion in our hearts?

We repent of our envy towards others, our bitterness toward God, and realise that even though we aren't as prosperous as others, we have God. He is enough.

"I was so foolish and ignorant; I was like a beast before You. Nevertheless I am continually with You; You hold me by my right hand. You will guide me with Your counsel, and afterward receive me to glory. Whom have I in heaven but You? And there is none upon earth that I desire besides You. My flesh and my heart fail; But God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." (Psalm 73:22-26 NKJV)

Friends, look to God. Desire Him above all. Delight yourself in Him, and He will grant the desires of your heart – the very things that only He can fulfill and even surpass.

And yes, don't worry about the riches of the wicked. Pray for their salvation instead.

"Those who desert [God] will perish, for [He will] destroy those who abandon [Him]. But as for me, how good it is to be near God! I have made the Sovereign Lord my shelter, and I will tell everyone about the wonderful things you do." (Psalm 73:27-28 NLT)