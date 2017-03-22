Entertainment

'Fargo' season 3 updates: New 30-second teaser gives sneak peek of main characters

Jiselle Pamela Tan

Promotional image for FX's "Fargo."Facebook/fargoFX

"Fargo" season 3 will return to the small screen in just a month, and FX continues to hype up the show with several new teasers dropped from time to time. The most recent is the preview of the cast of the American anthology television series.

On the show's Twitter page, a 30-second clip has been posted to give a sneak peek of the main characters in season 3. The actors and actresses are able to portray the personalities of their characters well, which has been one of the strengths of the comedy-crime-drama television show.

The newest teaser for "Fargo" season 3.Twitter/FX

The clip shows Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon) as she works on the paperwork related to her sheriff duties. On the other hand, Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) is seen brewing some mischief. The short teaser also gives a glimpse of Sy Feltz (Michael Stuhlbarg) and V.M. Vargas (David Thewlis), both talking to someone. Lastly, it shows Ewan McGregor portraying the different behaviors of twins Emmit and Ray Stussy.

Fans who commented on the social media page are generally excited about the premiere of the new season, while others are very impressed by McGregor's make-up and acting.

Meanwhile, for fans who cannot get enough of the teasers, Joe compiled the many short clips that were released for "Fargo" season 3 on its page. On the other hand, both seasons 1 and 2 are up on Netflix for fans who want to refresh their memories on the story prior to its premiere.

"Fargo" season 3 will premiere on Wednesday, April 19, on FX.

"Fargo" season 3 is anticipated to pick up from the same themes and storylines that were started in the first two seasons. At the moment, the titles for the first two episodes are already released, namely "Law of Vacant Places" for the season premiere episode, and "People of Restricted Choice" for episode 2.

