'Fargo' Season 3 News: Latest Teaser Featuring Ewan McGregor's Unrecognizable Character Revealed
Ewan McGregor is barely recognizable in the latest promo for FX's upcoming drama "Fargo" season 3.
FX has recently released the first teaser for the third season of "Fargo," giving fans a first look at Mcgregor's transformation for his starring role. TV Guide notes that fans might need two or three looks to find him because of his appearance. It turns out that he is the man with the shaggy hair on the sides who's sitting at the diner counter. With his balding mullet hairstyle and mustache, the "Moulin Rouge" star appears to be at least a decade older than his real age.
The third season of Noah Hawley's dark comedy series centers on the Stussy brothers, who are both portrayed by McGregor. Loosely based on the Coen Brothers' 1996 cult-classic of the same name, the story will explore the lives of the handsome and successful real-estate mogul Emmit and his other sibling Ray, who didn't get the charm and wealth of his brother.
Also seen in the clip are Ray's girlfriend Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the local police chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon). While the network has already released two sneak peeks last week, neither clip showed members of the star-studded cast.
Back in January, McGregor spoke with Star Tribune and he admitted that the "Fargo" accent is the most difficult part of his role. "I did Dutch once in something," the Scottish actor said. He also shared that there was a time he had to show up on set a day early in order to meet with his dialect coach.
"I thought that was quite hard, but this is worse. And also, it's very familiar. It's an accent that everybody knows from the movie and from seasons one and two, so the audience's ear will be attuned to it," he added.
The 3rd season of "Fargo" premieres Wednesday, April 19, at 10 p.m. EST on FX.
-
Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
If you were to make a list of modern Defenders of the Faith, Comedian Tracey Ullman probably wouldn't be at the top of it.
-
Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
Should television dramas show Muslims as terrorists? In a divided world, do such series have a wider duty than merely to entertain? These are among the questions being asked after the star of Homeland, Mandy Patinkin, said that the programme had made an 'error' in its coverage of Muslims so far.
- #InternationalWomensDay: 5 Mighty Women In The Old Testament
- Tracey Ullman's 'As A Christian...' Sketches: What's She Getting At?
- 'The Poor You Will Always Have With You': Did Jesus Care About Poverty?
- Should Shows Like 'Homeland' And '24' Portray Muslims As Terrorists?
- WATCH: Comedian Tracey Ullman's Hilarious Take On A Christian's Job Interview
- Not Just Smells And Bells: 10 Reasons To Try A 'High' Church This Season
- What Does The Laying On Of Hands Say About Human Freedom?
- 'Your Sister In Christ': Chinese Christian Woman Pens Hope-Filled Poem From Prison
- 10 things you probably didn't know about studying theology
- Don't Talk About Christian Persecution, Sudan Warns Pastors
- Now Nike Develops High-Performance Hijab In Latest Adaptation Of Clothing For Muslim Women
- Bishops In The Philippines 'Overcome With Grief' After Vote Approves Capital Punishment
- Portuguese Evangelicals Have Planted New Churches, But Their Numbers Are Still Falling
- Catholic Commentator Bill Donohue Says Tuam Baby Deaths Are 'Fake News'
- Blind Christian Woman Held By ISIS Refuses To Convert To Islam Before Managing To Escape