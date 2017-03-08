'Fargo' Season 3 News: Latest Teaser Featuring Ewan McGregor's Unrecognizable Character Revealed

Ewan McGregor is barely recognizable in the latest promo for FX's upcoming drama "Fargo" season 3.

FX has recently released the first teaser for the third season of "Fargo," giving fans a first look at Mcgregor's transformation for his starring role. TV Guide notes that fans might need two or three looks to find him because of his appearance. It turns out that he is the man with the shaggy hair on the sides who's sitting at the diner counter. With his balding mullet hairstyle and mustache, the "Moulin Rouge" star appears to be at least a decade older than his real age.

The third season of Noah Hawley's dark comedy series centers on the Stussy brothers, who are both portrayed by McGregor. Loosely based on the Coen Brothers' 1996 cult-classic of the same name, the story will explore the lives of the handsome and successful real-estate mogul Emmit and his other sibling Ray, who didn't get the charm and wealth of his brother.

Also seen in the clip are Ray's girlfriend Nikki Swango (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the local police chief Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon). While the network has already released two sneak peeks last week, neither clip showed members of the star-studded cast.

Back in January, McGregor spoke with Star Tribune and he admitted that the "Fargo" accent is the most difficult part of his role. "I did Dutch once in something," the Scottish actor said. He also shared that there was a time he had to show up on set a day early in order to meet with his dialect coach.

"I thought that was quite hard, but this is worse. And also, it's very familiar. It's an accent that everybody knows from the movie and from seasons one and two, so the audience's ear will be attuned to it," he added.

The 3rd season of "Fargo" premieres Wednesday, April 19, at 10 p.m. EST on FX.